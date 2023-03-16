Death Notices - Week of March 16, 2023

Anne Annunziata, 66, of Roswell, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Evangeline Burdett, 98, of Roswell, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Stephen Byron, 64, of Alpharetta, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Thomas Coleman, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 7, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joseph Conley, 72, of Marietta, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Cole Dobbs, 22, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 1, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Dolores Fato, 81, of Roswell, passed away on February 23, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Larry Goar, 82, of Marietta, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Floyd Hagen, 86, of Roswell, passed away on February 26, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mary Heidt, 83, of Marietta, passed away on February 25, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kimberly Lauerman, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 2, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Corinne Marquesano, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away on February 27, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Douglas McFall, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 3, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
John McWalters, 73, of Roswell, passed away on February 26, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Claude Mitchell, 83, of Roswell, passed away on February 26, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kathryn Owens, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away on February 23, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kristine Snellgrove, 93, of Roswell, passed away on March 6, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
