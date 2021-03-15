Joan Francis Binder, 84, of Cumming, passed away March 6, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barret Eldridge Boone, Jr., 86, passed away March 1, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Christine Brantley, 93, of Roswell, passed away March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Frank Cook, 66, of Alpharetta, passed away March 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Edna Dawson, 98, of Milton, passed away March 7, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Ebbe Gustafson, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away March 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Sharyn Elaine Hauri, 73, of Cumming, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lamar Holbrook, 89, of Roswell, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Andre Jobson, 47, of Alpharetta, passed away March 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rodney Kittrell, 74, of Roswell, passed away March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
John Thomas Kulick, 79, of Cumming, passed away March 6, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John McManus, 81, of Roswell, passed away March 7, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Horace Lamar Mullinax, 78, passed away March 8, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Anita Oreckinto, 84, of Roswell, passed away March 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Sandra Scussel, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away March 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Victor Sedgwick, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Sabine Shearin, 53, of Johns Creek, passed away March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Maxine Smith, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Ruth Wilma Smith, 81, of Cumming, passed away March 5, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Selahattin Yegenoglu, 64, of Roswell, passed away March 3, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
