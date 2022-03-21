Death Notices - Week of March 14, 2022

Ethel Louise Benefield, 98, of Forsyth County, passed away March 10, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Concetta Rizzuto Brooks, 93, passed away March 10, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mattie Brooks, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away March 12, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
James Clark, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away March 15, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
George Phillips Ingram, 86, of Cumming, passed away March 10, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Diane Lloyd, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away March 12, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sharon Brain Nunez, 57, of Cumming, passed away March 12, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Junior Reynaud, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away March 16, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
James Robinette, 88, of Milton, passed away March 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.