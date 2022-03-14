Death Notices - Week of March 14, 2022

Hazel Crews, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away March 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Peggy Kynoch, 87, passed away March 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Josephine Reece, 90, of Roswell, passed away March 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Janet Leona Robertson, 75, passed away February 25, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eileen Wesloske, 94, of Roswell, passed away March 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
