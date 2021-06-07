Delvia Alsina, 83, of Roswell, passed away May 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Marc Baskinger, 56, of Alpharetta, passed away May 28, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Nick Bondi, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away May 28, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Robert Davis, 84, of Alpharetta, passed away May 29, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Beverly Dauphinais, 69, of Roswell, passed away May 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
James Patrick Delaney, 75, of Cumming, passed away May 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Margarita Dimitrova, 83, of Roswell, passed away May 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Nancy Hallock, 86, of Roswell, passed away May 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Roslyn Hare, 95, of Roswell, passed away May 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Thomas Alexander Lupo, of Cumming, passed away June 1, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Francis Marion McKenzie, 82, of Cumming, passed away May 26, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Thomas Marvin Morgan, 83, passed away May 28, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Maybank Preston, 71, passed away May 29, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Kevin Patrick Register, of Cumming, passed away May 27, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Carol Sherrill, 79, of Alpharetta, passed away May 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Elise Blackwell Smith, 89, of Cumming, passed away May 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Wright, 77, of Roswell, passed away May 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
