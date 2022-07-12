Death Notices - Week of June 30, 2022

Elizabeth Woodring, 64, of Alpharetta, passed away June 15, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Felipe Gonzalez, 58, of Alpharetta, passed away June 18, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Lynne Newton, 65, of Johns Creek, passed away June 19, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Marya Tietz, 76, of Roswell, passed away June 19, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Maxine Carlisle, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away June 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Danny Scott Hitt, 55 of Cumming, passed away June 16, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
