Oreeta Berner, 85, of Alpharetta, passed away May 31, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Harry Broome, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away May 30, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Carlos Capote, 48, of Roswell, passed away May 30, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Keith Collins, 66, of Cumming, passed away May 31, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Leigh Ann Cox, 56, of Cumming, passed away June 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Stasia Dennison, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away June 2, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Maria Di Roma, 85, of Roswell, passed away June 7, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Blanche L. Garner, 78, of Cumming, passed away June 5, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Louraine Hood, 60, of Cumming, passed away June 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John P. Knudsen, 91, of Cumming, passed away June 6, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Virginia Beth Martin, 61, of Cumming, passed away June 4, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Ellen McCaffrey, 66, of Alpharetta, passed away June 2, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Bertha McCrimmon, 94, of Roswell, passed away June 5, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
William Dale Miller, 74, of Cumming, passed away June 3, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jewell Picklesimer, 75, of Forsyth County, passed away June 7, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Catherine Powers, 64, of Alpharetta, passed away June 4, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Maria Del Rosario Pena Sanchez, 43, of Cumming, passed away June 4, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Nantelle Shaw, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away June 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rosilyn Taylor, 58, of Roswell, passed away May 31, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
John Carroll Turner, 57, of Cumming, passed away June 8, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
