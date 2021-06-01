James Patrick Delaney, 75, of Cumming, passed away May 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Joseph Anthony Dillon, Jr., 74, passed away May 18, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Ronald Kenneth Dinsmore, 69, passed away May 24, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
William John Fagan, III, 23, of Forsyth County, passed away May 19, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Beverly Sue Hansard, 63, of Cumming, passed away May 22, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
EC King, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away May 19, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Sathvik Reddy Kothapu, 19, of Cumming, passed away May 20, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Gale F. Linster, 86, passed away May 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gladys Melsen, 78, of Cumming, passed away May 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Olive, 68, of Cumming, passed away May 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Darrin Lamar Orr, 50, of Cumming passed away May 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Willie Jo Ridings, 87, passed away May 23, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Terrial Wallis, 65, of Cumming, passed away May 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.