Death Notices - Week of July 21, 2022

Hugh Caffrey, Jr., 83, of Roswell, Passed away July 5, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Carol Wood, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away July 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Emma O’Connell, 99, of Roswell, passed away July 10, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Benny Ray Pate, 65, of Clarkesville, passed away July 10, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald Family Funeral Homes.
Earnest Russell Young, Sr., 84, of Cumming passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory.
