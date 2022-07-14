Death Notices - Week of July 14, 2022

Rebecca Cardwell, 61, of Roswell, passed away June 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mary Wilson, 85, of Roswell, passed away June 27, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Michael Prather, 64, of Cumming passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral home & Crematory.
Ann Dulin Hudson, 67, passed away recently in Roswell, GA. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Douglas Williams, 76, of Alpharetta, passed away July 29, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joyce Creel, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away July 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ari de Moura Villaca, 59, of Roswell, passed away July 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patricia Grissom, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away July 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.