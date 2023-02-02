Death Notices - Week of January 26th, 2023

Cheryl Acrey, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 16, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Myron Engebretson, 70, of Sandy Springs, passed away on January 16, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Dwight Hansard, 81, of Milton, passed away on January 13, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Marion Kaple, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 13, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patricia Kaune, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 11, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patricia Peagler, 63, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 14, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.