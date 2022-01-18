Susan Beth Berger, 70, of Cumming, passed away December 26, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hildegarde Daiber, 86, of Roswell, passed away January 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Allen Dobbs, 60, of Cumming, passed away January 9, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Christie Kraebel, 76, of Milton, passed away January 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Shirley Mansour, 91, of Roswell, passed away January 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ruth Phelps, 84, of Roswell, passed away January 5, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Margaret Smith, 89, of Alpharetta, passed away January 9, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ronald Wilson, 81, of Roswell, passed away January 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
