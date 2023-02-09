Death Notices - Week of February 9th

John “Jack” Blakney, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 28, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Anthony Ciliberto, 56, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 22, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sheila Dial, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 31, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Florence Farthing, 93, of Roswell, passed away on January 28, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Margaret Huff, 89, of Roswell, passed away on January 30, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Randy Oliver, 65, of Milton, passed away on January 26, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Florence Staton, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 19, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.