Death Notices - Week of February 28, 2022

Louis Cerulli, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away February 14, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Susan Childress, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away February 19, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Paul Hector, 78, of Roswell, passed away February 15, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Tanya Leigh Pesto-Urquhart, 55, of Alpharetta, passed away February 15, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Judy Ray, 80, of Roswell, passed away February 16, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard Secrest, 71, of Roswell, passed away February 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mark Wegener, 61, of Alpharetta, passed away February 18, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
