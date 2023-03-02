Death Notices - Week of February 23rd

Margaret Cranford, 90, of Milton, passed away on February 12, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Carolyn DeMartino, 92, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on February 7, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Nan Harman-Dempsey, 80, of Alpharetta, passed away on February 13, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Priscilla LaMotte, 80, of Atlanta, passed away on February 12, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bennett Levinson, 76, of Roswell, passed away on February 8, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Deacon John Strachan, 77, of Roswell, passed away on February 10, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bradley Zuber, 68, of Roswell, passed away on February 7, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
