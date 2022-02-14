Death Notices - Week of February 14, 2022

Jesse Ray Beck, 96, of Roswell, passed away February 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Caitlin Ann Davis, 12, of Alpharetta, passed away February 5, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Anne DeGrazia, 89, of Roswell, passed away February 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Freddie L. Graves Sr., 86, of Cumming, passed away February 3, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Kelly Hayes, 52, of Alpharetta, passed away February 2, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard Janes, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away February 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Virginia Mashburn, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away February 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joshua Pilcher, 37, of Roswell, passed away January 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Estelle Reyes, 72, of Roswell, passed away February 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joel Ruff, 43, of Roswell, passed away February 3, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kathleen Ann Russo, of Johns Creek, passed away February 3, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Steve Smith, 62, of Cumming, passed away January 26, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Gerald Van De Velde, 83, of Roswell, passed away February 4, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
