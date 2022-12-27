Death Notices - Week of December 29th, 2022

Donald Kjenstad, 75, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 19, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Solomon McDaniel, 87, of Roswell, passed away on December 16, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Florrie Silvers, 78, of Roswell, passed away on December 19, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jeanette Sullivan, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 21, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
