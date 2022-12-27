Death Notices - Week of December 22nd, 2022

Suzanne Blazovich, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Helen Cox, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 13, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sara Fagundes, 87, of Roswell, passed away on December 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Veronica Genito, 60, of Milton, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Catherine Lindsey, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 11, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Rosalie MacLaren, 98, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 8, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Michael Pannell, 42, of Roswell, passed away on December 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Linda Varni, 73, of Milton, passed away on December 7, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Betsy Whitley, 92, of Sandy Springs, passed away on December 10, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
