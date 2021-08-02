Winnie Cape, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away July 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Paul Alfred Duquette,73, of Cumming, passed away July 16, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lyndsay Nicole Hampton, 25, of Cumming, passed away July 20, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Sons Funeral Home.
Marie F. Inman, 89, of Johns Creek, passed away July 24, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara Kenny, 77, of Roswell, passed away July 21, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Charles Richard Kirby, 69, of Cumming, passed away July 21, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sara Caroline V. Morris, 98, of Cumming, passed away July 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Justus Peterson, 81, of Roswell, passed away July 21, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Nicholas Powell, 27, of Roswell, passed away July 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Marian Riggs, 80, of Milton, passed away July 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
James Ward, 72, of Roswell, passed away July 22, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
