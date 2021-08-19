Charles Haman, 75, of Roswell, passed away August 4, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Nicolas Lecaroz, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away August 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Thomas McGinty, 55, of Alpharetta, passed away August 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
John Morgenstern, 78, of Roswell, passed away August 9, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Russell Munzer, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away August 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rocco Joseph Selvaggi, Jr., 76, of Cumming, passed away August 8, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Shearer, 55, of Alpharetta, passed away August 4, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
James Shelby Thomas, 89, of Cumming, passed away August 5, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
