Dian Brooks, 76, of Cumming, passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jessica Brownlow, 42, of Alpharetta, passed away March 23, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dr. Mehmet Ercan, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
George Evans, 81, of Roswell, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
George Robert Johnson, 73, of Cumming, passed away March 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Elizabeth Beatrice Lee, 83, of Cumming, passed away March 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Pat McLaughlin, 76, passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marlene Jo Naudin 87, of Cumming, passed away March 26th, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Jimmy Van Satterfield, 84, of Cumming, passed away March 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Scott, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Virgil Stovall, 82, of Roswell, passed away March 26, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Randy Turner, 52, of Alpharetta, passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
