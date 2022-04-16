Death Notices - Week of April 4, 2022

Scott William Anderson, 56, passed away March 17, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Jewell Dalton, 98, of Alpharetta, passed away March 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Scott Dunbar, 50, of Alpharetta, passed away March 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Darrell Flowe, 68, of Roswell, passed away March 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Nodya Havice, 75, of Roswell, passed away March 23, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ronald Russell, 84, of Milton, passed away March 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Gerald Scott, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away March 21, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.