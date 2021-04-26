Batty Ruth Bates, 84, of Cumming, passed away April 18, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carmen Desmelik, 85, of Alpharetta, passed away April 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
James Richard Dickerson, 52, of Roswell, passed away April 7, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda Haynes, of Cumming, passed away April 16, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Gail Hansard Henderson, 68, of Cumming, passed away April 15, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Angela Nelson, 75, of Milton, passed away April 11, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Eleanor Niemeyer, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away April 17, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Lucy Patterson, 81, of Milton, passed away April 11, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
William Sheffield, 95, of Roswell, passed away April 17, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Keith E. Teague, 59, of Cumming, passed away April 19, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clifford Warren, 69, of Roswell, passed away April 19, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
