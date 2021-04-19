Domingo Antonio Alicea, 95, passed away April 12, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Marcia Allvine, 54, of Alpharetta, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Herman Barnett, 84, of Cumming, passed away April 13, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Garland C. Barron, 90, of Cumming, passed away April 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joann Cox, 77, of Cumming passed away April 9, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Everett Crandell, 80, of Suwanee, passed away April 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Jim Flack, 51, of Forsyth County, passed away February 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marguerite Harris, 94, of Roswell, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Betty Henderson, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Rebekah Howerton, 37, of Roswell, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Albert Kitchens, 73, of Roswell, passed away April 11, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Evelyn Davis Lake, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away April 6, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
David Arthur Lynn, 86, passed away April 4, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jane Mauk, 91, of Roswell, passed away April 14, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Eugene McCarthy, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away April 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Julee Norris, 81, of Roswell, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
George Pickens, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Juan P. Saldana, 74, of Roswell, passed away April 7, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Jon Alan Sarver, 79, of Cumming, passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
William Smith, 73, of Roswell, passed away April 11, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Terry Truett, 78, of Roswell, passed away April 14, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
