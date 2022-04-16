Ronald Russell, 84, of Milton, GA passed away March 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Nodya Havice, 75, of Roswell, GA passed away March 23, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Darrell Flowe, 68, of Roswell, GA passed away March 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Scott Dunbar, 50, of Alpharetta, GA passed away March 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jewell Dalton, 98, of Alpharetta, GA passed away March 25, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patsy Flowe, 94, of Alpharetta, GA passed away March 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Cheryl Jorgensen, 75, of Roswell, GA passed away March 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ann Hudson, 67, of Roswell, GA passed away March 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Rita Leanza, 85, of Alpharetta, GA passed away April 2, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bobby Joe Reed, 88, of Cumming, GA passed away April 3, 2022. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
