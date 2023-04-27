Death Notices - Week of April 06, 2023

Donald Gibeaut, 90, of Sandy Springs, passed away on March 23, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
George Hayes, 89, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 22, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jean Morris, 80, of Roswell, passed away on March 18, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Chasen Petcovic, 13, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 21, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Nelson Pettett, 84, of Marietta, passed away on March 23, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard Plachta, 71, of Roswell, passed away on March 23, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jacquelyn Quarles, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away on March 19, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Lincoln Stone, 79, of Roswell, passed away on March 24, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Victor Vassil, 66, of Cumming, passed away on March 27, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard Zorn, 83, of Roswell, passed away on March 22, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
