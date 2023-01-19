 Skip to main content
Death Notices - Week of January 19th 2023

Nina Ledbetter Anglin, 58, of Cumming, passed away January 5, 2023. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.

Herman Hohnerlein, 82, of Roswell, passed away on January 6, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.

Andrew Kranjc, 74, of Atlanta, passed away on January 8, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.

Robert Levinson, 51, of Roswell, passed away on January 5, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.

Lloyd Massey, 90, of Roswell, passed away on January 5, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.

