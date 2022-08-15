Death Notices - Week of August 11, 2022

Linda Gail Barron Chastain Jarvis, 73, of Cumming passed away, July 30. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory.
Euna Lee Shirley, 89, passed away on July 22, 2022. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Billie Jean Waggoner, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away July 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Francisco De La Rosa, 47, of Alpharetta, passed away July 22, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Cynthia Braun, 75, of Alpharetta, passed away July 23, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Indiana Sweda, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away July 24, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Helen Walker, 81, of Johns Creek, passed away July 26, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Leonard Tomaszewski, 88, of Roswell, passed away July 27, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Janet Maher, 63, of Roswell, passed away July 29, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Wendy Allen, 52, of Johns Creek, passed away July 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Phillip Kopsky, 76, of Alpharetta, passed away July 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
