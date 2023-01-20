David Richard Ward (74) of Fletcher, NC, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. He was the son of the late James Ezra and Sarah Ward. Dave was a US Navy Vietnam veteran, having proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. He graduated from UNC-Asheville and was a former manager of the US Department of Labor Statistics. In his later career, he owned and operated Wood Floors by Dave Ward in the greater Atlanta area. He was a member and driver of the NHRA - National Dragster Association & World Karting Association. Dave also had a great love of music and was an avid guitar player. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly (Bailey) Ward, and three children, Ryan Ward, Wesley Ward, Lauren (Ward) Hilton, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Upward Christian Fellowship, 991 Upward Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. A viewing will be held two hours before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated. They may be made in his honor to Upward Christian Fellowship, Love & Action Men’s Building Group, where Dave was an active member. Condolence cards may be sent to the Ward family at jacksonfuneralservice.com or Jackson Funeral Service, 1101 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
OBITUARY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.