With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our friend Danny Williams this past September. Long time Dunwoody resident, Danny was born October, 22, 1968 in Hollywood, Florida. His family moved to Dunwoody in 1976 and he graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1986. Danny was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at Georgia Southern. He was known for his sharp sense of humor and satirical outlook on life and was beloved by many. Danny was a smart man who cared more about his friends than he wanted you to know. Danny was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Hold’em. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy, his mom, Betty, and his brother, Steve. He is survived by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Pam, his nephew Max and niece Savannah. He will be buried with his family in Brownsville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Party will be held at Chupito’s Azteca Grill on Sunday, October 17th at 12:30pm at 1412 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody, GA 30338.
