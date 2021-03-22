Dagmar Camilla Spellman, 85, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 6, 2021. She was born in 1935 in Frankfurt, Germany. She is remembered by her husband of 65 years, David Spellman, her daughter and son-in-law Debbi and Bill Keneely, her son and daughter-in-law, Steve Spellman and Veronica Richards, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Spellman and Tim Davis, as well as her five grandchildren, David, Amber, Melissa, Kevin, and Leslie, and her six great-grandchildren, Summer, Colton, Jacqueline, Hunter, Zachary, and Jaxson, her brother and sister-in-law, Gert and Ruth of Munich, Germany as well as all of her many friends.
Dagmar was such an inspiration to everyone, never met a stranger, and loved her family fiercely.
She loved boating, camping, gardening, and reading but was happiest spending time with family and friends. She was also a tremendous cook and treated everyone to some very tasty German dishes.
She will be remembered for her infectious smile, zest for life and her love for all of us. Rest in peace, we miss you.
