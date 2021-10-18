Charles Wilson Ruark Jr. of Dunwoody, a true gentleman and beloved husband and father, passed away on October 6, 2021.
Charles was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on March 10, 1934. Charles attended New Hanover High School. After high school, Charles married Carol Kye, also from Wilmington, North Carolina. He was a veteran who served during the time of the Korean War from 1954-1955. Charles then went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
He began his career in banking, working for a number of financial institutions in the southeast. Charles spent the majority of his career with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), retiring in 1993. Both prior to and in retirement, Charles dabbled in writing clever limericks for entertainment, he enjoyed traveling whether vacationing at the beaches of South Carolina or internationally to countries like Japan, Italy, South Africa and India. But most of all, Charles cherished the time spent with his family. Charles often commented that he was very appreciative of the many blessings in his life.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, Charles Wilson Ruark Sr., Ruth Montford Ruark and brother, Paul Montford Ruark. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Carol Kye Ruark, daughter Deborah Ruark Pulliam, son Charles Wilson Ruark III and spouse Sawako Ruark, son James Montford Ruark and spouse Amy Mitchell Ruark, and niece Heather Ruark Glang, his much loved grandchildren, Robert Pulliam, Ryan Pulliam, Charles Ruark, Lucy Ruark, Alastair Ruark, and Jeremy Ruark as well as five great-grandchildren Levi Pulliam, Justus Pulliam, Evangeline Pulliam, Michael Pulliam, and Rose Pulliam. He is also survived by dear, longtime friend Robert Kirby.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Friday, November 12th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Charles, contributions may be made to Adult Day Out Foundation (1 Dunwoody Park, Suite 123, Dunwoody, GA 30338).
