Cathy Coalla Smith, 63, was born April 6, 1960 in Tampa, FL and passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was the daughter of Eduardo and Marilyn Stoll Coalla. Mrs. Smith attended Southern Mississippi University. She was a dancer and a dedicated mother who was very involved with her daughter and volunteering. She loved to shop and enjoyed taking trips to Charleston, SC with her family. She is survived by her husband, Brook Smith; daughter, Aubree Cox (Jordan); stepdaughter, Heather Dugarte (Javier). She was a loving grandma and Nana to her beloved grandchildren, Kennedy Cox and Brooke Dugarte and grandson, James Cox who will be arriving soon. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 29 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation at www.lexmed.com Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.caughmanlexington.com for the Smith family.
