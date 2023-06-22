Mrs. Carol Ann Barfield, age 77, of Roswell, GA, passed away June 12th, 2023. Carol Ann was a loving wife, mother, Yaya, sister, and friend. Carol Ann spent her formative years in Macon, GA and then went onto graduate from The University of Georgia and was a dedicated member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Freddy Barfield and they went on to raise their two children Andy and Melissa in Roswell. Carol Ann loved spending time with friends and family, especially her five grandchildren, Elle, Anderson, Reid, Quinn and Caroline. Carol Ann’s beach retreat to St. Simons Island was one of her favorite places to spend time with family and friends and create lasting memories. Carol Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Emily Harris McNeese and James Cleveland McNeese of Tifton, Ga, and her husband, Frederick Anderson Barfield Jr. of Roswell. Carol Ann is survived by her children, Emily Melissa Barfield (Drew) of Roswell; Frederick Anderson Barfield III (Cara) of Sandy Springs; grandsons, Anderson William Barfield and Anderson Reid Sipos; granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Barfield, Quinn Ya Barfield, Caroline Catherine Sipos; brothers: James Cleveland McNeese (Cile) of Fair Hope, AL, Ronald Harris McNeese of St. Simons Island, Jackson Lee McNeese (Yvonne) of Roswell; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 16th at the Roswell Funeral Home from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. A funeral service will be held immediately after. Interment, Green Lawn Cemetery. Dr. John Musselman officiating.
OBITUARY
