Carmen Ivan Rainieri, born July 2, 1942 in Carry, PA to Angelo & Ethel Rainieri. He passed away on May 16, 2023 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rainieri, two sons; Scott & Jason Rainieri, and two daughters; Jackie Walker & Lisa Hillis. Rest in peace Tony the Barber, you will be greatly missed by all who knew you.
OBITUARY
