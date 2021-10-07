Funeral services for Carlton Eugene Renfroe will be October 1, 2021 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Services will be at 11:00 AM in the Chapel; burial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.
Carlton was born November 23, 1931 in Atlanta, GA to Carlton Eugene, Sr. & Henrie Thomason Renfroe. He graduated from Chamblee High School, and then joined the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, continuing his military service in the National Guard & retired in 1985.
Carlton married Margaret Louise Copeland in 1953, and moved to the old home place in Dunwoody, GA.
Carlton worked in the grading/excavation business, retiring in 2002. He was active in Dunwoody Lions Club, National Guard, and later in VFW Post 10822. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, repairing motors, Big Band music; he also contributed to history of Chamblee High School and the City of Dunwoody.
Carlton is survived by wife, Mildred Carter Renfroe; 4 children, Deborah Craig (VA), Pamela Martin, Gregory Renfroe and Carla Aselton (TX); brothers, James C. Renfroe, Robert Bogan Renfroe; sisters, Betty Jane Henry (MI) and Anne Wilson. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews and 1 great grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.