Dunwoody resident Carl I. Pirkle Jr., whose desire to better the lives of others spurred a myriad of volunteer activities that lasted into his 90s - a mission that was only encompassed by his love for family and friends - died of Covid-19 in St. Joseph’s Hospital on January 14, 2021. He was 93.
He was born September 15, 1927 in Atlanta, Ga., the oldest son of the late Carl I. Pirkle Sr. and Elizabeth Pirkle and graduated from Petersburg High School in Virginia in 1945. Carl was a highly educated, lifelong learner, with a bachelor’s degree from William and Mary University, a master’s degree from West Virginia University, and a PhD from New York University. He worked in a variety of academic institutions, including Purdue University, Virginia Tech and Oglethorpe University. He was also a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corp.
While living in Atlanta, He met and married the former Anita Amsden in 1959, a partnership that lasted for more than 60 years. Over the next 50 years, while raising his family, Carl devoted his spare time to a variety of philanthropic activities, including volunteering at his church, Holy Innocents Episcopal, as well as tutoring elementary school students – most recently at Lake Forest Elementary in Sandy Springs
Well into his 80s and 90s, Carl continued to be involved in philanthropic ventures. He officiated at high school track and swim meets, taught canoeing to Girl Scouts, and acted as a docent for the National Park Service. In later years, even as his health was failing, he continued his volunteer activities. He was also active in the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs, as well as the American Legion.
His servant heart was no more apparent than in his last days and hours when he was hospitalized at St. Joseph’s in Atlanta. His nurse sent a text to Carl’s family talking about how honored she was to care for him, and how he focused on making her feel comfortable, even though he knew that he was dying.
“He is such a great human being,” the nurse wrote. “I had him both yesterday and today, and believe me, all he did was make me laugh. I hope this will ease your mind.”
Along with his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anita; children Greg (Sherry) and Dana Gaines (Jack); brother Allen Pirkle (Susan), sisters Harriet Marble and Elizabeth Braxton (Robert); and grandchildren Ryan and Mackenzie Gaines.
The family plans a private service in Virginia in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Carl’s name to the Community Assistance Center of Sandy Springs (https://www.ourcac.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
