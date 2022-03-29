Brion Ritchie Zaeh, of Roswell Georgia passed away March 21, 2022. He was born in in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 10, 1946. He graduated from Mariemont High School in 1964 where he was one of two people to letter in 4 varsity sports. He attended Transylvania University in Lexington, KY where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, and where he met and married his wife of 55 years, Kelly Lannum.
After graduating in 1968, he began his career with IBM. He was drafted by the US Army in 1969 and honorably served overseas from 1969-1971. Upon his return, he rejoined IBM where he remained for his entire 32-year career. His quick wit and sharp intellect will be missed by many, including friends, neighbors and family.
Ritchie was preceded in death by his sister, Colley Bishop. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; his son, Brion Zaeh (Sarah); his daughter, Whitney Watts (Greg); his granddaughters, Katie Zaeh and Spencer Watts; his grandsons, Jonathan Zaeh, Marshall Zaeh, Cooper Watts and Fletcher Watts; his mother, Margery Hoffman, and his sister, Jana Ruxton.
A visitation for Ritchie will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM. The family will honor Ritchie in a private committal service following the service.
