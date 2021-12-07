Bill Ayton, a member of the greatest generation, passed away peacefully
on Sunday, November 14. He came into this world on February 5, 1924
in New York City, the son of Irish immigrants, William Sr. and Eliza
Ayton. Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in
Hackensack, New Jersey. After graduating from high school, Bill worked
for Standard Oil in New York City. Shortly afterward, as World War ll
was in full swing, he joined the US Navy and was trained to become a
pilot where he flew torpedo bombers from Aircraft Carriers in the South
Pacific. After the war was over, Bill attended and graduated from Colgate
University with a degree in Geology. He also continued flying with the
Naval Reserves for 20 more years. His first non-military job was with
Standard Oil in Durango, Colorado searching for oil in the fields around
there. In 1959, he left Standard Oil and started a new career in
Washington D.C. with the Federal Aviation Administration as a Safety
Inspector and Accident Investigator for over 30 years. Always wanting to
serve others, Bill became very active in his community in Georgia, as a
Shriner with the Legion of Honor, volunteer Deputy Sheriff in Gwinnett
County and additionally, volunteered driving the parking lot golf cart for
many years, rain or shine, at Saint Joseph's Hospital. He was also an
active member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church for over 45
years. Bill was a devoted Husband, Parent, Grandparent and Greatgrandparent,
enjoying and attending as many of their activities as he
could. Being a long-time Atlanta Braves fan, Bill knew he could rest in
peace after the Braves recently won the World Series. Bill was preceded
in death by his beloved wife, Jane. He is survived by daughter Melinda
(husband Buddy), son James (wife Beatrice), grandchildren Erin, Worth,
James Jr. and David; great-grandchildren, Cale, Kamryn, Sophie, Henry,
Brooks and Stevie. Memorial service will be on December 4, 2021 at 11
AM at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Dunwoody Georgia
