Betty H. Athon
Wife and mother Betty Hughes Athon of Sandy Springs, and formerly Alpharetta, GA, Elmhurst, IL, Naples, FL, and Decatur, GA, died November 13, 2021 of natural causes.
Active in garden and bridge clubs, hospital auxiliary and church, notably First United Methodist Church Atlanta, Christ Church Oakbrook (IL) and Roswell United Methodist Church.
The family thanks niece Nona Barksdale Lacy and her family for their loving care.
Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home; interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. Memorial donations to the Athon-Hughes-Cook Music Award, University of Georgia School of Music, Athens, GA 30602-1521, or Roswell United Methodist Church.
