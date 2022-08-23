Bette Ann Auslander passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022. Bette was the first spark of joy born to Charles and Hazel Biediger in 1943 in San Antonio, TX. The small family soon moved to Greenville, SC where their family grew to include ten wonderful children. In 1964, Bette graduated from Winthrop University with a degree in teaching. Two years later, she married her sweetheart, Charles Auslander, and they raised two children of their own, Chuck and Cathy. She was their biggest cheerleader. Throughout their 56 years together, Bette and Charles enjoyed spending time with each other, finding joy in the big and little things from tending to their garden to visiting national parks. Bette even once rode a mule down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, a favorite experience of hers. She had a love of life which she shared with everyone she met. In the quieter moments, Bette enjoyed being with family, reading, and practicing yoga. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, and sister, and she is loved very dearly. Bette is survived by her husband Charles Auslander; her children Chuck Auslander (Susan) and Cathy McGovern (Michael); her grandchildren Will Auslander, Drew Auslander, Christopher Swars, Anna Swars, and Liz McGovern; and her siblings Bill Biediger (Trisha); Mary Davison (Howard); George Biediger (Belinda); Jane Mathis (Rick); Joe Biediger; Mike Biediger (Jean); John Biediger (Michele); Dan Biediger (Carlos); and Cathy Spitzmiller (Mike); and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a Mass at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to support Friends of Refugees or Oasis Católico Santa Rafaela, both of whom provide educational and other needed services to the underserved in the community. Friends of Refugees: https://friendsofrefugees.com Oasis Católico Santa Rafaela c/o Sister Uyen-Chi Dang 1465 Highway 29 North Lot G-21 Athens, GA 30601
