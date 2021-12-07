Michael “Benson” Ross died Thanksgiving night after a long battle with mental illness. He was 25 years old. Benson was a 2015 graduate of Dunwoody High School where he ran Cross Country and played trumpet in the band. He had previously attended Huntley Hills Elementary School and Peachtree Charter Middle School. Benson attended Georgia Southern University for the 2015-2016 academic year and then transferred to the University of Georgia, where he graduated in 2019 with a degree in Political Science and International Affairs. He was a member of the UGA chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Benson was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Ross, and his paternal grandparents, Herb and Jo Ross. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura and Dan Ruckman, his brother, Alex Ross, and his maternal grandparents, Marvin and Mildred Benson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Benson was much loved and will be sorely missed. A celebration of his life will be held in the Dunwoody area in the coming days. The family requests that no flowers be sent due to allergies. Memorial donations may be made to the Georgia Wildlife Federation at gwf.org.
