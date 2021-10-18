Barbara Ann Pennington Bailey passed away on August 7, 2021. She always had a blue bird in her heart and will be remembered for her kindness and joyful smile. She was born January 16, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas and was the daughter of Rosa Lee Winterhalter Pennington Schultz and Harry Pennington, Jr. She attended Saint Mary’s Hall and graduated from Randolph-Macon Women’s College in 1958 with a degree in Studio Art and a minor in modern dance. She earned a Master’s of Visual Art in Art Education at Georgia State University in 1980.
Barbara was an accomplished painter, potter, sculptor, flower designer and a Nationally accredited flower show judge. She was a member of Questers and the Spalding Garden Club and won many awards for her artistic floral designs from the Southeastern Flower Show and North Georgia State Fair.
She was the Education Director at the Spruill Center for the Arts, formerly North Arts Center, from 1984-1992. She expanded the arts program from one class to over two hundred, serving over 6000 students. She won Art Educator of the Year in 1986 and Museum Educator of the Year in 1989 from the Georgia Art Education Association. She was also Assistant Director at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center and Education Director at the Atlanta Artists Center. She taught Art Education and Art Appreciation at Georgia State University and Reinhardt College. In her later years, she loved teaching children’s pottery classes at Tucker Recreation Center.
She is survived by her daughter Louisa Bailey, son Ben G. Bailey, Jr., daughter-in-law Savon Tep Bailey, sister Mary Martha Pennington Cowmeadow, niece Roshani Cowmeadow and nephew Dylan Cowmeadow. She was preceded in death by her brother Harry Pennington, III and her husband of 59 years, Benjamin Green Bailey, Sr.
A memorial service will be held on October 30, 2021 at 11 AM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church: 1548 Mt Vernon Rd. Dunwoody, Ga 30338. Donations may be made to the Clarkston Community Center STEAM-Plus Summer Camp. P.O. Box 217 Clarkston, GA 30021-0217, or at https://clarkstoncommunitycenter.org/donate/
