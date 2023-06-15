Alvin Sidney Johnson departed this life on June 7, 2023. Born August 2, 1941, in Bronx, NY, Alvin grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, the son of William Jasper Johnson and Lillian Elizabeth Oliver. His parents preceded him in death as well as his first wife Vivian Marie Patrick, brother William Henry Gillispie (Mattie), and son Alvin Johnson, Jr. Alvin’s legacy is embodied in his wife Vera Doe Johnson, his children, Joycelyn Johnson, Marchette Johnson, and Chrystal Wilson; four grandchildren, Channing Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Ja’Nya Johnson and Sydney Wilson; and three great grandchildren, JoiMarie Foster, Jasiah Foster and Javon Foster. Alvin enjoyed an illustrious career, where often he was the first Black person to hold a position. He always gave the glory to God for allowing him to be successful against all odds. Alvin had an extensive background in human resources management in corporate and public sector settings. During his career, he was employed with New York Life Insurance Company, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maryland; Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Hampton City Schools, and Ray & Associates Consulting. Alvin served on Sandy Springs Board of Appeals, in addition to running his own businesses. Alvin enjoyed each person who crossed his path during eight decades of life, particularly the special bond with his high school classmates and the Senior Ministry at St. James UMC. A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell, GA.
