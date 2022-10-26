Alexander Stephen Gallagher (1939-2022)

Alexander Stephen Gallagher (Al), age 83, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on October 4. He was born September 18, 1939 in Staten Island, NY, the son of Violet and Alexander Gallagher. Al was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Gallagher and his mother and father. He is survived by his two brothers, Jack Gallagher of Davenport, IA and Tom Gallagher of Mahwah, NJ; son, Ed (Colleen) Gallagher of Cumming, GA; daughter, Linda (Michael) DeCamp of Ellijay, GA; son, Mike (Lynn) Gallagher of Arlington, MA; son, Ron (Margaret) Gallagher of Norcross, GA; daughter, Debbie Gallagher of Roswell, GA; nieces, Pam and Sue (Burt); 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the following charity: DOT Ministries (www.dotministries.org).
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14th from 4PM - 7PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 15th at 10AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004 followed by a reception in the parish hall. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery.
