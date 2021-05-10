Ada Geer "Scruggs, McConnell”, has passed away peacefully in her home with her son Garret, her niece Carol at her side and her faithful dog Kate at her feet.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Beamon III, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Peter Zack Geer Senior and her brother Peter Zack Geer Junior.
She is survived by her son Garret Geer, her niece Carol Geer Freitas, Great niece Melanie Freitas and her daughter Mahealani, her nephew Zack Geer III and his sons Zack and Harrison. She is also survived by several loving cousins and one aunt, Mrs. Nell Geer.
She was educated in the public schools of Miller County Georgia. Attended Mercer university for one year; she then attended Florida State University where she graduated in English.
Later education at Georgia State University included a Masters in English Education & a T- 6 degree in Library Science.
Ada taught school for most of her life at Roswell high school. Later in life Ada developed a love of flowering shrubs and annuals, as long as she was able, she planted and attended these flowers.
Services were held at The Colquitt Methodist church, 2 PM April 20, 2021.
