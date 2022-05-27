Wellstar breaks ground on cancer center expansion

ROSWELL, Ga. — When Radiation Oncologist Dr. Mark McLaughlin joined Wellstar North Fulton Hospital more than three years ago, he says he immediately sought to create a cancer center program to offer patients both radiation and technologically advanced care.
On May 25, his vision began to take shape with a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate Wellstar North Fulton Hospital’s $12 million investment to expand its cancer center program over the next year.
“I wanted to do something different to reach out and create something new here that patients didn’t have, so I’m thrilled to be here today to celebrate not only the North Fulton Cancer Center, but the exciting addition of CyberKnife radiation oncology technology to this campus and to this Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek area,” McLaughlin said. “It’s going to be really incredible.”
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital President Jon-Paul Croom, who credited McLaughlin with spearheading the project, said the addition of 12,000 square feet of space to the cancer center will help to offer the community all aspects of diagnosis, staging and treatment of cancers in their own backyard.
“This is something that we know will transform lives – lives of people that you know have cancer and people you don’t even know have cancer yet in this community – and soon everyone will be able to get all their cancer care in one place close to home without having to travel,” Croom said.
Once completed, the North Fulton Cancer Center will house surgical, medical and radiation oncology, and a CyberKnife system that can treat anything from brain tumors to prostate cancers and lung cancers. CyberKnife technology is a non-invasive option for surgically complex or inoperable tumors that enables radiation oncologists to deliver targeted, high doses of radiation while requiring no anesthesia, hospitalization or lengthy recovery period.
McLaughlin said that often, it can take between five and eight weeks for cancer patients to receive radiation treatment. But, with CyberKnife, treatment is reduced to just one to five days. Wellstar North Fulton Hospital is set to become one of two hospitals in the state with CyberKnife technology.
“What a difference…,” McLaughlin said. “We can use that type of procedure to treat patients and really hone in on the cancer while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissues. That increases the cure rates and minimizes the side effects. Currently, the closest CyberKnife is in Marietta and it’s one of the five busiest CyberKnife’s in the world.”
Mary Chapman, a nurse, Wellstar Health System executive vice president and president of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill hospitals, said the project serves as an example of how Wellstar works to treat “every person, every time based upon what their needs are.”
“We’re trailblazers,” Chapman said. “We’re not afraid to push the edge, we’re not afraid to ask the right questions, and when we set forward on a vision, we try to equip ourselves with the right people in the right place who want to do the right thing for the right reasons. … We want to take care of this community together.”
The new North Fulton Cancer Center is expected to open in early 2023.