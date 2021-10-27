Transportation sales tax to reappear on Nov. 2 ballot

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Nov. 2 Fulton County voters will have the opportunity to vote on the county’s second iteration of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST.

First passed by Fulton County voters in 2016, TSPLOST is a .75 percent sales tax whose revenue is divided among cities to pay for transportation improvements, such as road widenings, sidewalks and intersection improvements. The tax applies to all of the county’s cities outside of Atlanta, which has its own transportation sales tax.

Over the course of its current five-year run, which ends in March, the TSPLOST will have generated $500 million and delivered more than 415 transportation projects in the 13 participating cities, Fulton County officials say.

The ballot measure up for consideration Nov. 2 would extend the same .75 percent sales tax another five years running from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2027. Analysis from Georgia State University estimates the new tax will bring in roughly $545 million.

In order for the measure to pass, it will have to be approved by a majority of Fulton County voters.

The money will be distributed by a formula voted on by the cities in 2017, according to Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann. The formula is based on population estimates in each city.

Here’s a breakdown of how North Fulton cities would fare from the tax, if passed:

Alpharetta would be awarded $61.2 million, with $27 million dedicated to pedestrian, bike and streetscape improvements, $18.8 million toward maintenance and safety improvements, $18.7 million dedicated to operation and safety improvements and $2 million dedicated to congestion and roadway projects.

Johns Creek would receive an estimated $77 million, with $29.8 million dedicated to pedestrian, bike and streetscape improvements, $20.1 million dedicated to operations and safety improvements, $16.7 million to congestion relief and roadway projects; and the remaining $10.3 million allocated to bridges.

Milton is expected to receive $36 million, with $14 million dedicated to operations and safety, $8.4 million dedicated to pedestrian and bike improvements, $8 million dedicated to maintenance and safety, $4 million dedicated to bridges, $1 million to quick response and $657,500 dedicated to program management.

Roswell would receive an estimated $86.3 million, with $50.6 million dedicated to operations and safety, $20.9 million dedicated toward pedestrian, bike, streetscape and landscape projects, $5.5 million dedicated to maintenance and safety improvements, $5 million dedicated to program management and $4.2 million dedicated to bridges.

Sandy Springs is expected to receive $99.7 million, with $38.5 million dedicated to congestion relief and roadway projects, $36.7 million dedicated to pedestrian, bike, streetscape and landscape projects, $18.3 million dedicated to operations and safety and the remaining $6.1 million dedicated to bridges.