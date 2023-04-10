Transit agency considers future of on-demand MARTA program

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) is weighing its options on the future of MARTA Reach after interest and ridership climbed during a six-month pilot period last year.

MARTA Reach offers riders the ability to call a shuttle to a regular MARTA rail or bus stop or to one of several new stops added for the service.

The program, a partnership between Georgia Tech and MARTA, served more than 8,000 riders during its run from March-August 2022. Its launch followed the increasing call for on-demand transportation, rather than traditional fixed-route buses.

Reach launched with three Atlanta coverage zones, including Belvedere, the Gillem Logistics Center and West Atlanta. In May 2022, the service added a North Fulton zone, which spanned from Roswell to North Point Mall, Avalon and the Georgia State University Alpharetta campus.

Based on the ridership trend upward during its six-month run, MARTA Reach could increase the days and hours of service at a similar cost if it were relaunched, said Anthony Thomas, MARTA Customer Experience Innovation Program manager.

With positive results from the end-of-program data analysis, Thomas said he and staff recommend authority boardmembers incorporate underserved areas, pursue a request for proposal for the program’s software and include ADA trips on regular shuttles.

Thomas said the cost of the service using MARTA vehicles, maintenance and software would be ultimately cheaper than a contract with a third-party vendor.

The board made no decisions at the April 6 meeting, but it will hear a more complete overview on ridership and demographics in October.

Boardmembers also heard updates on the ATL Rides program, a multi-agency trip planning app that allows riders to transfer from MARTA to Xpress buses, as well as Cobb, Douglas, Cherokee, Gwinnett and Henry County public transit.

Atlanta Regional Commission Transit Funding Manager Abby Marinelli said the app is in beta testing and will formally launch this summer.

The ATL is also assisting Forsyth County in implementing a new demand response computer aided dispatch and automated vehicle locator for county vehicles.