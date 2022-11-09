Thorne wins Fulton County Board of Commissioners seat

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — While portions of north Metro Atlanta have swung Democratic in recent years, it appears much of North Fulton County will remain under Republican leadership on the County Commission.
Republican Bridget Thorne, a professional software designer who bills herself as a fiscal conservative, defeated Democrat Maggie Goldman, a Realtor and business owner, for the District 1 seat left vacant by longtime Commissioner Liz Hausmann.
The district includes all of Johns Creek and eastern portions of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs.
Thorne garnered 50.28 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s General Election. Goldman won 49.72 of the vote.